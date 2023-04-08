Pup searching for forever home after being rescued with two broken legs on the side of the road

One-year-old pup Nahko was rescued after being found on the side of the road near Missouri City last week.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Life can flash before your eyes, especially in dog years.

One-year-old pup Nahko was rescued after being found on the side of the road near Missouri City last week.

"Either hit by a car thrown out of a car, one of the two," said the woman who rescued him, Laura Hunter.

Nahko had to have one of his legs amputated and another one was fractured.

Hunter has been taking in animals for her entire life.

"Snakes to iguanas to steer," she said. "All over Houston."

“I've picked up anything I can, you know, that needs help. That's just that's the nature of me.”

She said she was looking for a different stray puppy near a Missouri City work site last week when she came across Nahko.

“One of the workers told me that there was actually an adult dog that had been hit by a car the day prior that was in the ditch further down the road," Hunter said.

She said she found the pup along the Fort Bend Parkway toll road - waiting for someone who could help between the speeding cars and an active construction zone.

A worker at the construction site, Jaime Cortes, was the one who found him.

"I didn't think he was going to make it," Cortes said. "Before I knew it, someone was there."

That's when Hunter found Nahko.

"He had basically two broken legs, so he was unable to walk," she said.

After raising thousands of dollars for surgery, Nahko is learning how to walk again due to an amputation which Hunter says was performed because of a fracture in his growth plate.

“It's harder for him to lose a front leg because it's like a car that loses the front wheel," Hunter explained.

Now, Laura is searching for a new forever home for Nahko.

"He's gonna have to be treated well," she said.

If you're interested in adopting Nahko, you can contact Laura directly at 281-806-0891.