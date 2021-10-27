Tyler City Council approves purchase of new ladder truck for fire dept.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department will be adding a Pierce Custom Enforcer Aerial Platform Ladder truck to Fire Station 10’s fleet.
The Tyler City Council approved the purchase of the nearly $1.4 million ladder truck for the Fire Department on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The council previously approved allocating money for the vehicle as a part of the 2022 budget.
The Pierce Custom Enforcer Aerial Platform Ladder truck will provide firefighters a safe and secure place to operate for rescues as well as carry large amounts of water and disperse it at an ideal angle.
"This new tower truck will also be a technical rescue truck, so you’ll have more ability in that area a quicker response to handle any accidents or any kind of technical things that happen,” said Tyler Fire Department Chief David Coble.
These additions to the fire department align with the theme of the 2022 budget, which is “called to serve and protect.”