Tyler City Council approves purchase of new ladder truck for fire dept.

The $1.4 million ladder truck is purchased to provide firefighters a safe and secure place to operate for rescues.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department will be adding a Pierce Custom Enforcer Aerial Platform Ladder truck to Fire Station 10’s fleet.

The Tyler City Council approved the purchase of the nearly $1.4 million ladder truck for the Fire Department on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The council previously approved allocating money for the vehicle as a part of the 2022 budget.

The Pierce Custom Enforcer Aerial Platform Ladder truck will provide firefighters a safe and secure place to operate for rescues as well as carry large amounts of water and disperse it at an ideal angle.

"This new tower truck will also be a technical rescue truck, so you’ll have more ability in that area a quicker response to handle any accidents or any kind of technical things that happen,” said Tyler Fire Department Chief David Coble.