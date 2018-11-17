LONGVIEW — It doesn't take long after meeting Jeff Enoch, to realize that he's got a heart of gold. And is about as strong, and strong-willed as they get. Oh, and the number 22 is starting to become an obsession for him, including the time we started our interview.

"We started at 2:22pm today, and 2,022 push ups, and 2 hours and 22 minutes", Enoch said. "So, just want to keep up with that magic number 2. Number 22."

And that comes directly from the 22Kill initiative, which started as a social media movement in 2012 and grown into an official non-profit organization that raises funds for veterans. 22 push ups a day to represent the number of soldiers that commit suicide each day. While jeff isn't involved directly with 22kill, he uses their ideals as a way to create awareness.

"I did some research on those guys and it's a local organization that based right in our backyard in Dallas, Texas and it hit home with me. I actually really liked what they were doing and how they sponsored the veterans and actually contribute back to them."

Monday's weather forced enoch to stay at his home gym for this year's tribute, but he hasn't been shy about dropping and giving 22 in the past.

"I did it in different locations throughout East Texas", Enoch recalled. "I've done it on top of a fire engine. On top of a stopped train on a railroad track. Just different, crazy, cool different places."

So what's the end game? Where does Jeff's Veteran's Day tradition go from here?

Enoch has ideas. "I'm looking forward to getting a group. A massive group, you know, several communities to the greater Longview area. Maybe get 2,022 people. Maybe inside the Longview Lobos stadium. Maybe inside the Maude Cobb Convention Center. And we all get down and we do 22 push ups apiece and then we'll make a nice donation to the 22Kill. The veteran organization."

