PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN: TxDOT aims to save lives, minimize crashes with distracted driving campaign

"One in every six crashes on Texas roadways are caused by distracted drivers," Salzgeber said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The "Talk. Text. Crash" campaign that launched on June 1 anticipates to lower distracted driving, the Texas Department of Transportation reports.

Distracted driving has rose by 10% since 2022 and has claimed the lives of 481 people, according to Jeff Salzgeber, a Sherry Matthews Group member for TxDOT.

"One in every six crashes on Texas roadways are caused by distracted drivers," Salzgeber said.

Since Sept.1, 2017, it has become illegal to read, write or send a text while driving in Texas. Violators will be fined are up to $200, Salzgeber said.

The "Talk. Text. Crash" campaign aims to educate Texans on the road, with a goal of saving lives all while decreasing deadly crashes.

Thirteen-year-old Emily Zaltsman was a victim of distracted driving in 2017. Zaltsman died after being hit by Paul Soechting, 27, who was going 60 mph, all while texting on the phone.

Zaltsman was driving with her grandfather who managed to survive the crash with severe injuries. Soechting was later sentenced to 90 days of jail and 200 hours of community service.

#EndTheStreakTX Campaign

TxDOT is encouraging Texans to raise awareness on social media and use, #EndTheStreakTX, to create smarter choices while driving behind the wheel.

It is advised to always wear a seatbelt, drive the speed limit, never drive under the influence of alcohol of other drugs, and text on your phone to lessen your chances of getting into a wreck.

Texas has lost at least one person everyday since 2000, TxDOT said. #EndTheStreakTX urges all Texans to participate in safe driving habits to end the deadly streak deaths on Texas roadways.