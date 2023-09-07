Putt-Putt Golf & Games in Tyler to close after roughly 64 years of business

"In essence we’re being put out of business," owner Katherine Adair said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Putt-Putt Golf & Games in Tyler will be closing after roughly 64 years of business after their landlord sold the property.

Owner Katherine Adair said Genecov sold the putt-putt golf business, located at 2311 E SE Loop 323, and there are plans to put something else at the location.

"In essence we’re being put out of business," Adair said. "Our biggest thing is we want to thank them (our customers) for letting us be a part of their community for 64 years and trusting us with their family. "

Putt-Putt Golf & Games' lease runs out Dec. 31, but there is no set closing date at this time, she said.