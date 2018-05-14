Lucy Heller, the eight-year-old Lindale girl who brought an East Texas community together, passed away on Sunday after spending years fighting several serious diseases.

In a Facebook post on "Heads Up Lindale," a family friend shared the news of her passing, sending prayers to her family, and writing "Queen Lucy went to heaven today to her beautiful castle with Jesus."

Photo Courtesy "Heads Up Lindale" Facebook

East Texans came to know Lucy for her fighting spirit and her bucket list, of things she wanted to do before her health would not allow it.

For years, her community has not only supported Lucy's family in prayers, but has also helped raise money to help fulfill Lucy's list that included visiting with Santa Claus, a princess photo shoot, an art collaboration in Dallas and visiting Cinderella's Castle one last time.

RELATED:'I love Lucy' Queen Lucy's coronation

In March 2018, the Lindale Eagles Baseball team honored Lucy Heller and her family at a big game in which Lucy and her parents, Ed and Teri, threw the first pitch to her brother, Conner.

RELATED: 'I Love Lucy': Lindale High School Baseball team honors ETX family

The next month, Lucy was crowned 'Queen of Hearts' by her community, and later crossed off another item on her bucket list by collaborating with an artist in Dallas.

According to those close to Lucy, they plan to honor the eight-year-old one last time at a baseball banquet in Lindale.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the KYTX CBS19 News 2 App now.

Have a news tip? Email news@cbs19.tv, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 KYTX