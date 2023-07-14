Quilters Guild of East Texas presents over 15 veterans with Quilts of Valor

"It's nice to be able to tell someone who did the work that you appreciate it," Gary said.

TYLER, Texas — Military veterans mouthed the words of the Oath of Enlistment along with Pat Graham, Quilters Guild of East Texas Quilts of Valor coordinator, as she reminded guests why these men and women served to defend freedom.

"These men and women have served in our military, taking this oath and fulfilled their duty by doing just what this oath says so that each of us can enjoy the freedoms and privileges of living in America," Graham said during a ceremony Thursday.

The Oath states that soldiers will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and obey the orders of the President of the United States and the demands of the officers appointed over them, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.