Quitman ISD closes campuses next week due to COVID-19

QUITMAN, Texas — Quitman ISD announced it will close all campuses next week due to multiple staff members at the elementary school testing positive for COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28, all students will be learning remotely. Thursday and Friday will be considered school holidays.

"The impact from staff illness and quarantining is significant enough that we do not have the personnel to monitor all students," the district said in a statement.

While the secondary school does have sufficient staff, the district says they recognize many families have older siblings that supervise the younger ones, consequently the junior high and high school will also move to at-home learning.

Students will return to campus on Monday, Nov. 2.