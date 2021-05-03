Quitman ISD second grader dies after accident

The child, identified by the school district as Coy Gilbreath, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle where he died from his injuries.

QUITMAN, Texas — Quitman ISD is mourning the loss of an elementary school student.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to UT Health regarding an accident involving a child that occurred in the county.

The child, identified by the school district as Coy Gilbreath, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle where he died from his injuries.

"Quitman ISD would like to extend its condolences to the family, friends and classmates of Coy Gilbreath," Superintendent Rhonda Turner said in a statement. "Coy was a vivacious and friendly second grader at Quitman Elementary School. He will forever be a part of the Bulldog family. Our hearts are broken, and our prayers go out to this family. Counselors will be available to students and staff as needed"

The WCSO extends their condolences to everyone affected by this incident.

The Quitman Peewee Association also released a statement on the child's death:

"As many of you know, yesterday we lost a member of our Bulldog Family! We offer our prayers & heartfelt condolences to Tod Gilbreath & his family! Coy will forever be a part of our Youth Football program & will be missed! Please lift your prayers for the comfort & peace that only God & his son Jesus Christ can give to the Gilbreath family at this time!"