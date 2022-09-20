Quitman ISD student accused of threatening to bring gun to school arrested

Superintendent Rhonda Turner said there was no weapon on school property at any time, but each threat is taken seriously.

QUITMAN, Texas — A Quitman ISD student was arrested Monday after the district said they made a threat about bringing a firearm to school.

According to a Facebook post from QISD, officials were made aware around 5 p.m. that a Quitman Junior High student made a verbal threat about bringing a firearm to school the next day.

Quitman Police Department made an arrest Monday evening, Turner said.