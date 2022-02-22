Police warn of phone scams in Quitman

"If you ever receive a call from someone stating they are from a local or state agency and they start asking for your info....hang up the phone," police said.

QUITMAN, Texas — The Quitman Police Department is warning residents of a scam in which a caller attempts to take people's credit card and other personal information.

Police said on Facebook that a resident told them they received a phone call from the agency's phone number 903-763-4410 saying that the caller asked for a credit card number and other personal information.

Quitman police encouraged people to never give out their personal information over the phone.

"We, nor any other law enforcement agency will ever call you and tell you that there is a warrant out for you and that you must pay over the phone to have that warrant removed....it is a scam," the police statement on Facebook read. "Thankfully the Quitman resident that called us did not give out any of her information."

Police also asked those who know an elderly person that does not have Facebook to share this information because they can be the most vulnerable targets of these types of scams.