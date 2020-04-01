WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A Quitman woman is dead following a head-on collision on State Highway 37 Thursday evening in Wood County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck occurred around 8:45 p.m. on SH- 37, north of Mineola.

The preliminary crash reports indicate the driver of a 2015 Dodge Journey, Anna Ruth Bates, 46, of Quitman was traveling north on SH-37 around a curve to the right in the roadway. At the same time, the driver of a 2003 Toyota 4Runner, Kaylie Michelle Hasten, 24, of Mineola was traveling south on the same roadway.

Hasten then crossed into the opposing lane, striking Bates head-on.

Bates was pronounced at the scene by Judge Janae Holland and taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Quitman.

Hasten was transported to Christus Mother Francis Hospital in stable condition. A one-year-old female passenger in Hasten's vehicle was transported to UT-Health –Tyler in stable condition.

Bates' passengers included children ages six and four and a 7-month old. All children were transported to UT-Health – Tyler in stable condition. All occupants were restrained.

The crash remains under investigation.