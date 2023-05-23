5 arrested after search warrant leads authorities to meth lab in Cherokee County

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Five people were arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies found a lab suspected of converting multiple kilograms of liquid meth into crystal ice meth in Cherokee County Tuesday.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said officials found a meth conversion lab with 540 grams of meth, and they also seized seven firearms after executing a search warrant on CR 1316, off Highway 84 East in Rusk.

The following people have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and immigration violations:

Victor Toledo

Ezequiel Perez-Gonzalez

Pedro Perez

Matthew Morris

The sheriff's office said this investigation is a joint effort with Homeland Security, CCSO and the Jacksonville Police Department began two years ago. Dickson also said that 10 kids, ranging in ages 1 to 14, were found and are now safe.

"This will have a huge impact on our county it is taking drugs off the streets. It's removing the the element that they're all using. Hopefully it will slow down," Dickson said. "Drug use burglaries this forced them to go somewhere else to get their product."