Cleanup work is expected to continue for a couple of days on Oakland Creek following an oil spill that occurred near Cargill Long Trail off Fourth Street in Longview.

Public Works Director Rolin McPhee said the city received a report Sunday night through its 24-hour water/sewer emergency line about something in the creek. A city employee investigated and determined it wasn't a sewer issue. The railroad commission was notified.

McPhee said a representative of the railroad commission's oil and gas division was there Monday morning and had said the spill has been contained.

