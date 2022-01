The railroad crossing on E. Cotton St. between Pickle St. and 2nd St. will be closed from Saturday, Jan. 29 - Sunday, Jan. 30.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview railroad crossing will be closing for a few days soon for repairs.

According to the City of Longview, the railroad crossing at E. Cotton St. between Pickle St. and 2nd St. will be closed from Saturday, Jan. 29 - Sunday, Jan. 30.

The closure will allow Union Pacific Railroad to make repairs to the track.