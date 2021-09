CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin first responders are working to clear the scene of a crash between a train and an 18-wheeler.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, railroad crossings are blocked at:

Feagin/Southwood at Loop 287

Lazy Lane at Feagin Drive

Feagin Drive at Pershing Street

The train did not derail and no major injuries were reported.