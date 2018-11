RAINS COUNTY — Deputies from the Rains County Sheriff's Office are looking for 12-year-old runaway from Emory, Aaron Martin.

According to authorities, Aaron left some time between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 5:30 a.m. Friday, possibly on his silver Mountain bike.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark jacket and dark pants.

If you have information or you see Aaron, call 911 immediately.

