Rains County searching for missing 80-year-old woman

Mary Lou Casali has been out in the heat for roughly an hour and a half, and is dressed all in red.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — The Rains County Sheriffs Department is requesting assistance in looking for an 80-year-old woman.

Mary Lou Casali was last seen early today around FM 2324/1399. She is dressed all in red.

Casali has been out in the heat for roughly an hour and a half.

Wood County Sheriff's Office, Woods County Constable Kelly Smith and the Grand Saline K9 unit are in the County Road 1399 area searching Casali as well. The Department of Public Safety is also sending a helicopter.