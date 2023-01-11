Rains ISD becomes latest East Texas school district to implement 4-day school week

"This decision was made in consideration of months of research and input from around the RISD community," the district said in a statement.

Example video title will go here for this video

RAINS, Texas — During Monday night's school board meeting, the Rains ISD School Board voted to approve a four-day instructional week beginning with the 2023-24 school year.

"This decision was made in consideration of months of research and input from around the RISD community," the district said in a statement.

The district listed some of the benefits they've identified that come with the switch:

Increase teacher and staff satisfaction and encourage lasting employees

Reduce amount of training needed each year for new employees

Retaining quality teachers and staff

Slightly extended school day means increase in daily instructional time

Some studies indicate a reduction in behavior referrals for schools utilizing a four-day instructional week

With an extra day for personal/family business, staff and students can improve attendance

Extra family time with longer weekends

More work opportunities for older students

Student and staff morale increase

Instructional staff has more time to prepare quality lessons

Opportunity for increased professional development throughout the year