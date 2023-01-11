x
Rains ISD becomes latest East Texas school district to implement 4-day school week

"This decision was made in consideration of months of research and input from around the RISD community," the district said in a statement.

RAINS, Texas — During Monday night's school board meeting, the Rains ISD School Board voted to approve a four-day instructional week beginning with the 2023-24 school year.

The district listed some of the benefits they've identified that come with the switch:

  • Increase teacher and staff satisfaction and encourage lasting employees
  • Reduce amount of training needed each year for new employees
  • Retaining quality teachers and staff 
  • Slightly extended school day means increase in daily instructional time
  • Some studies indicate a reduction in behavior referrals for schools utilizing a four-day instructional week
  • With an extra day for personal/family business, staff and students can improve attendance
  • Extra family time with longer weekends
  • More work opportunities for older students
  • Student and staff morale increase
  • Instructional staff has more time to prepare quality lessons
  • Opportunity for increased professional development throughout the year
Elementary and intermediate students will attend classes from 7:40 a.m. - 4:05 p.m., while junior high and high school students will have classes from 7:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. The first day of school will be Aug. 7 and the school year will end May 30.

