Rains ISD mourning loss of 8th grade student

According to Superintendent Jennifer Johnson, on Monday, Gemini Howle, a 13-year-old student at Rains Junior High, passed away.

Example video title will go here for this video

RAINS, Texas — Rains ISD is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to Superintendent Jennifer Johnson, on Monday, Gemini Howle, a13-year-old and 8th grader at Rains Junior High, passed away.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions and concerns for our entire school, especially our students," Johnson said.

Rains ISD is providing psychologists, counselors, ministers, and extra staff to assist students and teachers as they make their way through this difficult time.

"Students may exhibit all levels of emotions, ranging from crying, numbness, and feelings of despair, to simply wanting to be close to family and friends," Rains ISD said. "All are normal responses. If you would like additional information or need assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to campus counselors."