Rains ISD to provide students with school supplies

In efforts to help Rains ISD families financially, the district will provide students with school supplies this fall.

"These purchased supplies are intend to help families on all campuses," the district stated.

There are a few things Rains ISD students will still need to purchase.

Grades PK-2: Backpack, earbuds, refillable water bottle, 3 boxes of Kleenex, personal hand sanitizer, if desired.

Grades 3-5: Backpack, earbuds, refillable water bottle, mask (ages 10 & up) personal hand sanitizer, if desired.

Grades 6-8: Backpack, earbuds, refillable water bottle, mask (ages 10 & up) personal hand sanitizer, if desired.

Grades 9-12: Backpack, earbuds, refillable water bottle, mask (ages 10 & up) personal hand sanitizer, if desired.