Rains ISD to release students early due to inclement weather

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Rains ISD announced Wednesday that classes will be released early and start late Thursday due to upcoming inclement weather.

The school district will let students go at 1 p.m. Wednesday and start classes at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Buses will run their scheduled routes at 1 p.m. Wednesday and on a two-hour delay Thursday morning. All extracurricular activities for Wednesday will be canceled or postponed.