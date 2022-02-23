Rains ISD to release students early due to inclement weather

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Rains ISD announced Wednesday that classes will be released early and start late Thursday due to upcoming inclement weather.
The school district will let students go at 1 p.m. Wednesday and start classes at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Buses will run their scheduled routes at 1 p.m. Wednesday and on a two-hour delay Thursday morning. All extracurricular activities for Wednesday will be canceled or postponed.
According to Rains ISD, parents who cannot get home to meet their young children Wednesday need to contact and inform the school before 12:30 p.m.