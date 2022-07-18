Raising Cane's to add second location in Tyler

The current Raising Cane's, located at 4186 S. Broadway Ave., came to Tyler in September 2013.

TYLER, Texas — Winner, winner chicken dinner! Raising Cane's, a popular chicken finger restaurant with a dog mascot, is bringing a second location to Tyler.

According to the city of Tyler permitting website, Raising Cane's will have its new spot at 513 S Southeast Loop 323 near the Walmart at the intersection of Loop 323 and East Front Street.

Based on the address, the upcoming location will be next to the Starbucks, located at 501 S Southeast Loop 323.

