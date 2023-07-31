x
Rally House to open soon in Tyler

The sporting goods store is set to open Aug. 25, in The Village at Cumberland Park.

TYLER, Texas — A new sports merchandise retailer is coming to the Rose City.

According to Rally House, they will open a new location in Tyler at The Village at Cumberland Park.

"Rally House Cumberland Park will carry an array of professional and collegiate Texas teams, plus area-inspired local apparel and gifts," the company said in a statement. "Fans throughout Tyler, TX, will enjoy having Rally House Cumberland Park in their city, as it's the go-to source for quality localized merch and official team gear. Customers will especially appreciate the various reputable brands available at this new location, such as Adidas, Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and others. And on top of offering plenty of stand-out products, Rally House Cumberland Park will also provide residents with many job openings to advance their career."

Rally House is set to open Friday, Aug. 25.

