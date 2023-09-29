Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Ralph Caraway Jr. announces intention to run in 2024 election

Caraway said he wants to focus on restoring integrity and experience with service, adding he's committed to serving the community with integrity and transparency.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The officer who has filled the role of Smith County Pct. 1 constable since Curtis Traylor-Harris' removal from office and criminal conviction has announced his candidacy for the 2024 election.

Ralph Caraway Jr. was named interim constable in July 2022 when Traylor-Harris was awaiting trial for theft by a public servant and official oppression.

After Traylor-Harris was convicted of the theft charge and sentenced to probation last December, the Smith County commissioners accepted Traylor-Harris' resignation in January and officially named Caraway Pct. 1 constable.

On Thursday, Caraway announced his intention to continue as constable by running for the position in next year's election.

Caraway said he wants to focus on restoring integrity and experience with service, adding he's committed to serving the community with integrity and transparency.

He has been a committed member of the Smith County community for most of his life, including serving as a board member, community youth coach and pastor, the campaign announcement read.