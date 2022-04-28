ATTENTION DRIVERS: Be aware of ramp closures on Toll 49 starting May 2

"Daily text messages will be sent updating road closure information while this work is in progress," NET RMA said in a statement.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above concerns Toll 49's "Roadside Rangers" program.

North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) is asking drivers to be aware of an upcoming ramp closure on Toll 49.

According to NET RMA, the ramp closure at Toll 49 and Farm-to-Market Road 16 will take place May 2-May 5, from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., as crews install new tolling system equipment.

