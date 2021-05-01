FOREVER AND EVER, AMEN: Randy Travis makes stop at East Texas coffee shop

CANTON, Texas — It may have been a gloomy day on Friday, but that didn't stop one of country music's finest from stopping at an East Texas coffee shop.
According to Southern Brew Coffee Co. in Canton, the legendary Randy Travis made an appearance at the small town coffee joint.
"Thank you Mr. Travis and wife Mary for coming by it’s not everyday you get to meet ONE OF THE GREATS and get a couple pictures with them," the coffee shop wrote on Facebook. "Thanks for bringing us a little sunshine on this cloudy day, we hope you enjoyed your drinks and hope to see you if you’re back in town! We’re big fans of you and your music and will be forever and ever, Amen."
Some of Travis' biggest hits include:
- "Forever and Ever, Amen"
- "Three Wooden Crosses"
- "Deeper Than the Holler"
- "I Told You So"
- "On the Other Hand"
Southern Brew Coffee Co. has two locations in Van Zandt County:
- 15996 US 80 in Edgewood
- 1760 N. Trades Day Blvd. in Canton
RELATED: $1.7M for George Strait, six-figure bonuses: Months later, a lawsuit forced Texas to release details on inaugural spending