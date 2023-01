According to RCSO post, a burglary took place at the Emory Dollar General early Sunday morning.

EMORY, Texas — Rains County Sheriff's Office asked Facebook to help identify an early morning burglar.

According to the RCSO post, a burglary took place at the Emory Dollar General early Sunday morning.

RSCO ask If you recognize the man, call 911 or 903-473-3181, ext. 2.