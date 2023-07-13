'Ready to go home': Upshur County Literacy Council recovering from water damage to building, sees end in sight

The nonprofit organization provides educational services “free of charge to adults who earn degrees, certifications, and the education they need."

GILMER, Texas — After months of repairs, the Upshur County Literacy Council in Gilmer is finally picking up the pieces following extensive building damage caused by a major water leak.

The nonprofit organization provides educational services “free of charge to adults who earn degrees, certifications, and the education they need to change their lives, the lives of their families, and our community,” according to its website.

It also provides a way for younger students to earn their GED and continue their education or enter the workforce. The council works in collaboration with Kilgore College and the Texas Workforce Commission.