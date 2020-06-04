TYLER, Texas — Healthcare workers put their lives on the line every day treating patients with coronavirus.

To show their appreciation, a group of East Texans wanted them to know their work is not going unnoticed.

Steuart Heaton organized "Praying for our Healthcare Workers" because he wanted to find a way to show East Texas cares about the hard work hospital workers are doing while still adhering to social distancing.

"We just thought this would be a wonderful idea to show up and pray for our workers and also to show them our support," said Heaton.

Blasting their horns and holding up homemade signs, they sent a message that every single person at UT Health East Texas in Tyler could hear.

Nora Lea Page, a nurse at UT Health, couldn't thank Heaton and everyone else enough for showing their support.

"I want to cry, said Page. "The support is amazing. This is a very difficult time for us and to know that we're supported, we're loved and people are thinking about us it makes my heart huge."

"All of those people show up, cook meals, clean rooms go about that life and they're being exposed to COVID-19 while the rest of us are told not to even go outdoors," said Heaton.

If you weren't able to make it Sunday and you want to show your appreciation, you have a chance on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at CHRISTUS Mother Frances in Tyler.

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

