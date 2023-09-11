Recall issued for dog food made in East Texas due to risk of Salmonella

The FDA says pets with salmonella may experience lethargy, have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — An East Texas-based dog food company has issued a voluntary recall through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to the possible risk of Salmonella.

According to the FDA, Mid America Pet Food -- which is based in Mount Pleasant -- is voluntarily recalling one lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus that was produced at its plant, also in Mount Pleasant, because it could be contaminated with salmonella. The recalled product was only sold in 5-pound bags. The lot code is 1000016385 with a Best By Date of Apr. 30, 2024.

"Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," the FDA said.

"Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain," the FDA said. "Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian."

The FDA says retailers should immediately pull the product from their shelves and inventory. The product is not to be sold or donated.