SMITH COUNTY — CBS 19, along with our sponsors Henry and Peters, Ark-La-Tex Shredding Co., EyeCare Associates, helped local East Texans shred their unwanted paper for our Super Shredder Day on Wednesday.

Folks brought in documents and electronics so they can be shredded and disposed of.

While East Texans came to get rid of their unnecessary paper and electronics, Meteorologist Michael Behrens and Tashara Parker were outside with them, ringing the Salvation Army bell to take donations for the Tyler chapter.

The Super Shredder Day in Longview will be held on Thursday.

