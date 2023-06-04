MONSTER CATCH: Record alligator gar caught on Texas lake

According to the TPWD, a 207 lb. alligator gar was caught on Lake Corpus Christi before being released back to swim another day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is highlighting a major catch at one of the Lone Star State's lakes.

According to the TPWD, a 207 lb. alligator gar was caught on Lake Corpus Christi before being released back to swim another day. The gar was a record catch for the lake.

The TPWD says in East Texas, alligator gar can be found in Cypress Creek, the Sabine, Neches, Angelina and Trinity Rivers, and in mainstem reservoirs including Caddo, Sam Rayburn, Toledo Bend and Livingston.

Although their size and teeth may seem scary, the TPWD says they're not a threat to humans.

"Unfortunately, stories of alligator gar attacking people and dramatizations in popular television shows have given these gentle giants a bad rap," the TPWD said. "While there are no confirmed attacks on people, alligator gar continue to be feared by many. The only time alligator gar pose danger to people is when anglers try to land and handle these large, powerful fish."

The TWPD says these magnificent creatures are also an important part of Texas fisheries.

"Their ancestors have been found in Permian deposits as fossils from 215 million years ago, making them not only one of the most ancient fishes, but also truly native Texans," the TPWD said. "They are the largest and longest-lived freshwater species in our state, with recent catches of fish more than 8 feet long and 60 years old. Their size and long life span, coupled with their primitive characteristics and ancient history, make the alligator gar not only a cornerstone of Texas’ natural biodiversity, but also a prized catch among recreational anglers."