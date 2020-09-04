TYLER, Texas — One of the first people to recover from the coronavirus in Smith County shared an update on what his experience has been like. He'll be considered officially recovered Friday.

Doug Hill, a resident of The Stretford at the Cascades, was one of the earliest cases of community spread in the area after catching the virus at a wine club more than a month ago.

“I’m doing great. I had a test, results are good,” Hill said. “The doctor released me as of this coming Friday from isolation, so in two days I get to rejoin the real world.”

