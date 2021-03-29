Recovery after Saturday's tornado in Panola, Rusk could take weeks, officials say

One person has died and there are at least 12 to 15 houses that have been reported as damaged or destroyed.

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas — A tornado Saturday night left a swath of destruction in Panola and Rusk County, from Atoy to Carthage.

Most residents, like Enid Blanton, were lucky enough to find shelter.

Blanton, who was watching TV that night, says she got a call from her grandson urging her to come to his home and leave her trailer.

"I saw it when it started going down and I said it's going right through Mt. Enterprise and I could hear the tornado siren where he lives," Blanton said.

When she came back home after the storm, she found a tree had fallen on her trailer, ripping a hole above her bedroom.

"[It was] real scary but we've been really lucky that churches turned out here this morning and people come and help clean up," Blanton said.

Thoma Flanagan, another resident, was attempting to prepare for the severe weather. He had gone to close his front door when the tornado touched down, blowing him back inside the house.

"Took about 15-20 seconds when all this happened," Flanagan said. "They blew me back in the house and didn't hurt me but you know it happened so quick you didn't know what was happening."

He later found that his front porch had collapsed and debris covered his cars.

At least one person has died after a tree fell during the tornado and crushed them in their home.

David Chenault, a member of the Rusk County Emergency Office, says recovery could take weeks or even months for a complete restoration, but for now, they're doing as much as they can.

Chenault reports that there are at least 12 to 15 houses that have been reported as damaged or destroyed.