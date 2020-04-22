TYLER, Texas — Severe weather swept across East Texas bringing with it tornado watches and warnings Wednesday.

According to its website, The American Red Cross serving East Texas, headquarted in Tyler, serves a population of over 810,000 people in the counties of Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.

"We try to meet people's immediate needs after a storm," Tammy Prater, the executive director of the East Texas chapter, said.

Prater says the organization is ready to serve, if needed, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"It hasn't changed what we do, just the way we're able to deliver [our services] it," Prater said.

Prater says the way they help depends on the situation. Each disaster is met through a case by case process.

She says while the coronavirus does raise some concerns with how they are able to help, they are prepared to overcome that obstacle.

"It's changing the way we do it, but we're still sheltering and feeding people in the aftermath of a disaster," Prater said.

One of Prater's concerns with helping individuals, if a disaster were to strike, is her volunteers. She says many of them are retired individuals who would otherwise be sheltering in place and avoiding the coronavirus.

"We have to protect our volunteers just like we have to protect the public," Prater said. "Just like everyone else we don't have an abundance of face masks and protective gear for all our volunteers."

In any natural disaster, Prater says it is best to be prepared and have a plan, including stocking up on essential items like batteries, a first aid kit, flash lights and a radio.

You should also remember to keep your smartphones charged and keep an extra set of clothes ready to go.

"I would probably add things like face coverings because we need people to be able to get out as they can and protect themselves and other people," Prater said.

For more information on how to contact the Red Cross serving East Texas visit their website.