Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival this weekend in Tyler to cause some street closures

TYLER, Texas — The ninth annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival will cause some street closures this weekend in downtown Tyler.

According to the city of Tyler, the small portion of Broadway Ave. in between Ferguson and Erwin will close on Friday at noon and all other streets will be open.

Also, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Broadway and College Ave. will be closed between Elm and Locust Streets. Erwin and Ferguson Streets will be closed from Bois D' Arc Ave. and Spring Ave. All of these streets will reopen at 3 a.m. Saturday.