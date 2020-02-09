Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival officially canceled for 2020

All ticket holders will have the option for a full refund. Ticket holders can request their refunds at RedDirtBBQFest.com.

TYLER, Texas — Given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), Townsquare Media has made the difficult decision to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival originally scheduled for May 2, 2020, and then postponed to October 11, 2020.

According to organizers, the festival will take place May 1, 2021.

All ticket holders will have the option for a full refund. Ticket holders can request their refunds at RedDirtBBQFest.com.

“While we are saddened and disappointed to have to postpone the event, the health and safety of our attendees, restaurants, vendors, sponsors, employees and volunteers has to come first. We are honored by the loyalty that our fans and listeners continue to show us each year and we are committed to making the 2021 festival an even better experience for everyone,” said Carleen Dark, Market President of Townsquare Media in the Tyler-Longview market.