Red Flag Warnings, burn bans in effect for East Texas

"It's definitely developing into a very scary situation for our firefighters and for the public in general," said Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks

TYLER, Texas — Wildfires are breaking out across East Texas as drier conditions worsen throughout region.

The dangerous conditions have led to the implementation of burn bans and Red Flag Warnings.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks says those Red Flag Warnings aren't typical for East Texas.

According to the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning means "critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly."

The NWS says a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

In order to issue a Red Flag Warning, the NWS says they need the following:

Ten-hour fuels of 8% or less. This parameter describes how much water is held by small vegetation such as grass, leaves, and mulch that take only about ten hours to respond to changes in dry/wet conditions.

Relative humidity (RH) less than 25% for several hours. RH depicts how much water is in the air, relative to the temperature of the air.

Winds 20 feet off the ground of at least 15 mph for several hours.

When under a Red Flag Warning, conditions are right for wildfires to spread rapidly and any outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. A majority of East Texas counties are under a burn ban at this time -- which makes outdoor burning temporarily unlawful.

"This is unique to East Texas because we don't see these very often," Brooks says. "When it does happen, it's because of a weather system that is developed that is abnormal to our area."

The last time East Texas was in severe drought was back in 2011. Brooks says this year's temperatures are similar to that year.

"This year is definitely going to be even more challenging, I think, as we get into August," Brooks said.

Some of the main causes of recent fires are illegal burning and utility problems.

But, Brooks says there have been other factors that have led to highway fires.

"Anytime there's a blowout, you have a risk of fire, but also people that are dragging chains as they're towing vehicles, those chains are sparking and that spark can also cause fires on the sides of the road," Brooks said.

Brooks says it's best to clear your home of vegetation and keep your grass well-trimmed to protect yourself, your family, and your home from a fire.

"Any space you can produce between your house and anything of large trees is going to be better in this type of environment," Brooks added. "Keeping your grass mowed down slows down a fire tremendously. "If your grass is 6"-7", it runs along that grass really fast, where as if you have it cut to ½" or 2" it's going to run a lot slower, so you have the possibility to protect you and your house as well."