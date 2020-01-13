WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes will, once again, lead the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

According to the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce, they are encouraging businesses to paint and decorate their locations red and gold, and wear Chiefs gear.

On Friday, Whitehouse Independent School District is holding a community-wide RED OUT in support of Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Titans defeated the Chiefs in November 35-32.

Catch the AFC Championship Game on Sunday 2:05 p.m., only on CBS19!

RELATED: Titans rally, spoil Mahomes' return beating Chiefs 35-32

RELATED: #bEASTTexas BROTHERLY LOVE: Patrick Mahomes praisies Eagles' WR Greg Ward on Twitter

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes lands on 2020 Forbes 30 under 30 list for sports

RELATED: East Texas native Patrick Mahomes signs endorsement deal with Head & Shoulders

RELATED: Mahomes donates shoes to grateful students at Whitehouse ISD

RELATED: WATCH: Adrian Peterson says Patrick Mahomes 'hands down' NFL's No. 1 player for 2019

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes picked as cover athlete for Madden 20

RELATED: ROLLIN' WITH MAHOMIES: Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes sets up children's foundation

RELATED: WATCH: Patrick Mahomes plays catch with Dirk Nowitzki

RELATED: TAKE MY MONEY: Patrick Mahomes launches online merchandise store