TYLER, Texas — There are few things as beautiful as a red rose: A brilliant red flower protected by a thorny stem.

"It's something to send and everyone in the office knows that you're loved," LouAnn Green, owner of Flowers by LouAnn, said. "And so we have a lot of our customers that like to send red roses >

Green says part of the rose's appeal is its distinctive smell.

However, Green says while red is by far the most popular color, a variety of roses can make a beautiful arrangement.

"I love to do mixed flowers with roses and that way they get to see all the beautiful flowers, not just the red roses," Green explained.

"We have a lot of people that will walk in and say, 'Wow! The shop smells so fragrant in here!' and it's usually because we've just processed a lot of roses," Green said. "And there's nothing like the smell of a wonderful rose."

Green says she has a secret for keeping those roses alive.

"Once you get them home, a big thing that is really good to do is to have your water ready and put a little sugar," Green said. "Believe it or not a tiny bit of bleach in the water, and it will make your flowers last that much longer."

Though Gertrude Stein famously wrote "A rose is a rose is a rose," in truth, there is something different by a rose from the Rose City.

"My grandfather grew roses in Swan, Texas at Rose Nursery, which is really a neat thing," Green said. "And I ended up getting into selling roses, but it's really shocking how many people will call and ask about Tyler roses. So we are very well known throughout the world."