REEL East Texas Film Festival celebrates seventh annual showcase

KILGORE, Texas — The anticipation is building as the REEL East Texas Film Festival prepares to launch its seventh annual showcase, set for Nov. 9-12 at the historic Texan Theater in the heart of downtown Kilgore.

This year's festival is poised to continue the East Texas nonprofit's mission of engaging, entertaining and inspiring audiences while cultivating a vibrant community for independent filmmaking throughout the region.

The festival’s lineup spans myriad genres, including narrative features, documentaries, shorts, student films and more. The festival announced its 2023 Official Selections Aug. 13; 122 films and screenplays will be in the spotlight come mid-November. The selections were chosen from an impressive pool of nearly 200 submissions from this area, across the state, throughout the country and around the world.