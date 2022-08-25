UT System Board of Regents approves $100 million to support UT Tyler medical school

This medical school will be the first for Northeast Texas and the seventh for the University of Texas System.

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas System Board of Regents on Thursday approved giving $100 million over the next 10 years to fund expenses associated with starting the medical school at UT Tyler.

The board announced that the funding will go toward capital expenses to ensure the new medical school has the right environment to draw and retain exceptional medical school faculty and students. This will also help enhance biomedical research and core residency programs.

“The opportunity for the regents to invest again in this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the quality of life and health for the people of East Texas is gratifying,” said Kevin P. Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents.

This medical school will be the first for Northeast Texas and the seventh for the University of Texas System. The upcoming medical school is set to welcome its first class next summer.

“The Board of Regents has once again reinforced its commitment to the health of Texas at every possible opportunity,” said UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken. “This latest allocation reflects the emphasis on East Texas as a vital region for high-quality medical education and health care delivery, and today’s decision by the regents represents yet another demonstration of their commitment.”