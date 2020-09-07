Registered sex offender arrested after attempting to solicit young girls at local business

Dwayne Patrick Rusk was arrested after attempting to solicit young girls at a local place of business.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — A joint investigation by the Hallsville Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) lead to the arrest of a Marshall man accused of soliciting young girls.

According to the City of Hallsville, investigators were notified that 49-year-old Dwayne Patrick Rusk, of Marshall was attempting to solicit young females at a local place of business.

Upon further investigation, authorities learned that Rusk is a registered sex offender.

Rusk was arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and online solicitation of a minor.