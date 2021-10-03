Registered sex offender arrested in Shelby County for possession of child pornography

Robert Bradly Lindsey is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — A registered sex offender has been charged with possession of child pornography in Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), on March 9, 2021, officials served search warrants on Robert Bradly Lindsey, 58, of Center, as a result of a report initiated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation revealed Lindsey to be in possession of child pornography.

Lindsey is a registered sex offender with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. During the course of the investigation, the SCSO was able to identify violations on Lindsey’s registration and charged him with three violations.

Lindsey was booked into the Shelby County Jail on two charges of child pornography and three charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.

Lindsey is being held in the Shelby County Jail on bonds set at $800,000.