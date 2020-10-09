Registered sex offender booked into Smith County on child sex crime charges

Alan Felton, 49, of Sylva, North Carolina, remains in the Smith County Jail on $1,750,000 bond.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A registered sex offender was booked into the Smith County Jail on Wednesday in connection with child sex crimes.

According to Smith County Judicial records, Alan Joseph Felton, 49, of Sylva, North Carolina, was arrested by the United States Marshals Service (USMS) on charges of sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

WLOS reports a warrant was issued for Felton's arrest on Aug. 13. He was known to be living in Jackson County, North Carolina. The same day, the USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF) arrested Felton at his home in Sylva.

Felton booked into the Jackson County Jail, where he was held on a $100,000 before he was extradited to Smith County, according to WLOS.

Felton's sex offender status stems from convictions in Galveston in June of 1999. He pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to Galveston County judicial records. He was sentenced to four years in prison.