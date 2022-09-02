REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler

Gas prices began nearing $3 in East Texas around last October as drivers saw increases across the state and country.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video was made in July 2022.

As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!

Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2.

Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323 and the 7-Eleven, located at 403 S SE Loop 323, both have $2.99 posted.

According to the American Automobile Association, the average gas price in Smith County is $3.31 as of this Friday, while Gregg County is currently at $3.37.

