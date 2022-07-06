SPECIAL REPORT: Reklaw - A town that really knows how to 'turn things around'

CBS19's Bryce Brauneisen went to Reklaw to learn more about the town's rich history.

REKLAW, Texas — If you blink, you might just miss it.

The town of Reklaw is a real small one. However, the history within the town dates back to the 1800s.

While driving down Nacogdoches St., in "Downtown Reklaw," there aren't very many buildings. Scattered houses, a fire department, a church and Reklaw City Hall are about all you'll find.

However, once you enter City Hall, you can immediately tell how proud the residents are of their history. Old photographs and news articles line the walls.

Inside City Hall, I met Andra Hassell. Her family roots go way back -- all the way to the origins of Reklaw!

Her family turned out to be one of the original founders of the town. It was Hassell that told the story of how Reklaw really got its name.

"Well, it's funny really," said Hassell. "When the Walkers got here, they wanted to just name the town Walker, but it was already taken. So, quick thinking, they just spelled Walker backwards: Reklaw!"

Larry Irwin is another member of a Reklaw founding family. Those around town know him as "Doc" due to his deep knowledge of the town's history. When he arrived, he brought boxes of historical information and pictures with him. While going through it, it was easy to tell just how proud those in Reklaw are of their history.

Before I left, Hassell wanted to show me something she found very special. At the edge of Reklaw, there's an intersection of two separate highways right next to her store: The Shacks on Main.

However, she told me something she heard growing up as a child in Reklaw.

"That intersection right there... that's the center of the world," Hassell said. "My uncle told me growing up that from right there at that very intersection... You could go anywhere in the entire world from right there."