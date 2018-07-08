TYLER — Rev. Robert W. Lee IV is the fourth great nephew of the Confederate general. Through one of the main groups in support of the name change, he issued a statement to the Tyler ISD school board last Friday in anticipation of Monday's meeting.

While discussions have progressed in Tyler, Rev. Lee has spoken to national outlets, such as CNN, NPR and The Washington Post, about his views on the nationwide controversies surrounding his uncle's legacy. He even appeared on the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards to speak against what his relative has come to stand for.

“My name is Robert Lee IV, I’m a descendant of Robert E. Lee, the Civil War general whose statue was at the center of violence in Charlottesville. We have made my ancestor an idol of white supremacy, racism, and hate. As a pastor, it is my moral duty to speak out against racism, America’s original sin.Today, I call on all of us with privilege and power to answer God’s call to confront racism and white supremacy head-on. We can find inspiration in the Black Lives Matter movement, the women who marched in the Women’s March in January, and, especially, Heather Heyer, who died fighting for her beliefs in Charlottesville.”

In his statement to the school board, Rev. Lee says he was hesitant in speaking on such a localized matter, but he hopes that the city of Tyler can be one for others to imitate through the renaming of Robert E. Lee High School.

“I think that a lot of white supremacists and Neo Nazis and groups that are on the fringe have co-opted my collateral ancestor and made him into this idolatrous form of a person. Robert E. Lee was a murky character in our history, and we certainly know that he was against monuments. If you go and read letters from 1868-1871 that he wrote with his own hands, he made it clear that he was against monuments to the South, to the southern cause, because he felt that the feelings would continue to spread throughout the South."

Rev. Lee says he understands that there are some who wish to keep the name, but he says those people should recognize that the heritage built around his uncle's name is tainted with the history of slavery in America.

While he's been very vocal on the topic for both national debates as well as the one in Tyler, Rev. Lee says he cannot speak for all members.

"I can't speak for Robert E Lee or anyone else in my family. I think that it was clear in his letters that he wrote, that was against such feelings of honoring himself, because he did see himself, after the war, as a treasonous character instead of someone to be celebrated. He knew how lost the war. So, I think for us to suggest that we would name something after someone who committed treason against the united states, if you look at it that way, it's a little harder for us to be okay with in today's society."

