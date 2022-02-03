Remaining defendants in Gregg County mail-in ballot fraud case plead guilty to single misdemeanor

Per the plea agreement, 124th District Judge Judge Alfonso Charles sentenced Brown and Jackson to one year of probation and a $2,000 fine each.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The remaining two defendants facing felony charges in a Longview-area mail-in ballot fraud case have each pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor.

DeWayne Ward, 60, of Longview entered a guilty plea Monday to misdemeanor unlawful possession of ballot/ballot envelope. Charlie Burns, 85, of Longview entered a guilty plea Jan. 27 to the same charge.

The men were charged, along with Gregg County Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown and his wife, Marlena Jackson, with election fraud connected to the 2018 Democratic primary for commissioner, in which Brown won by a margin of five votes over former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams.